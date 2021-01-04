Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Down 7.1%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $35.28. Approximately 901,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,425,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.51.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 496,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Groupon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

