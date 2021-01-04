Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $11.61. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.07 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

