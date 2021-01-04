Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $11.61. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.07 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.