Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $11.61. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $437.07 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.