Guggenheim Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Neutral

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.83.

ARGX stock opened at $294.09 on Monday. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $312.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.02.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of argenx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

