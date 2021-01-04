GXChain (GXC) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000485 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000226 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,879,155 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

