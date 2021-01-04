GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000189 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,880,740 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

