H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $217,260.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $363,244.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,124. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

