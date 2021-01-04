Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $214,550.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.41. 968,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,581. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.94 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $44.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

