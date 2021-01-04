Halving Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Halving Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $62,120.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Halving Coin Token Trading

Halving Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.