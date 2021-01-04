Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 25.5% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $40.48 million and $1.95 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 346,159,920 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

