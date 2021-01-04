Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 658,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 427,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

