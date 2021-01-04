Happycoin (HPC) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281046 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.06 or 0.01318462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001415 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.