Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harleysville Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal loans and credit.

