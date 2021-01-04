Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Trading 17.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s share price shot up 17.1% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.45. 411,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 193,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,773,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

