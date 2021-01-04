HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $230,339.31

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. HashCoin has a total market cap of $230,339.31 and $47,764.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00342975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023361 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.