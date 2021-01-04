Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ)

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) received a €16.00 ($18.82) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.65 ($11.35).

SFQ stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. SAF-Holland SE has a 1 year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of €11.52 ($13.55). The firm has a market cap of $508.48 million and a P/E ratio of 746.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.41.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

