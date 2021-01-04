Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €48.00 Price Target

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Monday. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.49 and a 200 day moving average of €29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 722.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

