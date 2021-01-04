Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €48.00 Price Target

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €41.88 ($49.27) on Monday. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1-year high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.49 and a 200 day moving average of €29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 722.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

