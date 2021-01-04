Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.00

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

