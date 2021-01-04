Head-To-Head Survey: AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) versus Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 9.77% 13.62% 7.73% Ability N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of AAC Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AAC Technologies and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAC Technologies and Ability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.56 billion 2.61 $321.58 million $0.26 21.08 Ability $1.88 million 2.99 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Ability on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. It researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. The company's products include miniature speaker modules, receivers, and speakers; and optics, RF antennas traditional microphones, and headsets. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

