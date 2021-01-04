Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.0318 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $215.03 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,905,425 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

