Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Hedget token can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $348,192.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

