HedgeTrade Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,556.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $145.84 million and approximately $270,556.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001355 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016261 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

