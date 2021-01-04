HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.46

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.46 and last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 27438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.