Helium (HNT) Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $84.96 million and $578,350.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00258308 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,294,751 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

