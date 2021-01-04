Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.
NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 576,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
