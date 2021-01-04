Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,222,000 after buying an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 43.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 576,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

