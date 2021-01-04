Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.13. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4,542 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

