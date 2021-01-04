Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.13. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 4,542 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.