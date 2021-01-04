Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Major Shareholder Sells $600,000,013.65 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE HLF traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,127. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 65.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

