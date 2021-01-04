Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report $37.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.80 million and the lowest is $36.70 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $152.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.03 million to $153.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $149.94 million, with estimates ranging from $141.71 million to $159.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $531.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

