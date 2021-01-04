Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.76. Heritage Global shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 2,429 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $99.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

