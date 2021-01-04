Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $28.13 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00019085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

