HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $110,023.22 and $28.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Bilaxy, LBank, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.