HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Up 8.7%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.00. 6,684,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 3,175,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several research firms recently commented on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

