Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) Trading Up 1.4%

Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 101,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 183,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500,000.00%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

