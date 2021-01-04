Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $594.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00126931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00527444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00283092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

