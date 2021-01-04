Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

