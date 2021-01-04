Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.
