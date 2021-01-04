Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.83.

Get Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:HCG traded up C$1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.74. 448,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.98. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$34.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8247926 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$33,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,480.

About Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.