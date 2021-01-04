Homeros Price Down 59% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $176.18 million and $1.12 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 59% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

