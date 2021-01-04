HOMIHELP Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00007512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $58,337.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

