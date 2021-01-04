Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

FIXX stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.