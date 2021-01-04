Honest (HNST) One Day Volume Tops $2,161.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market cap of $652,202.73 and $2,161.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00539600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00147057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00284824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050510 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

