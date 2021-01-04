Honest Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Honest token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Honest has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $675,253.02 and $1,209.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 110.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00313787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00125515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00515593 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00269877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

