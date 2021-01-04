HOQU (HQX) Price Reaches $0.0031

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $520,639.92 and approximately $7.04 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

