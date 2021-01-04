HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.50

Shares of HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

