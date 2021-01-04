HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.94

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 29005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

