HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $33,022.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001299 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

