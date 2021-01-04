Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading Up 7.6%

Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 529,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 421,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huami by 24.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 110,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huami by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 109,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huami in the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huami by 227.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huami by 67.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

