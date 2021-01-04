Hubii Network (HBT) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Hubii Network has a market cap of $6.39 million and $646.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.79 or 0.00342975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023361 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network (CRYPTO:HBT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

