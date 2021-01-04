Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $479.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $429.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.86.

Shares of HUM opened at $410.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.86 and its 200-day moving average is $406.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $57,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

