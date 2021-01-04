HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.0765 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00314479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00125792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00516367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

